Normani’s Calling Is To Prove Black Girls Can Do Anything

Normani knew she was destined for greatness from the very beginning!
Normani is the voice of the new generation! After separating from Fifth Harmony in 2018, she continues to take over the airwaves with songs like “Motivation” and “Dancing With a Stranger.” But she’s not through yet.
The 2019 VMA winner for Best R,amp;B video says she won’t stop until more Black women’s stories are heard.
“Honestly, for me, it’s bigger than the music,” the Savage X Fenty model told Teen Vogue during an October 6th interview for their cover story. “As much as I love what I do, I want to change lives and I want to reach as many people as I can.”
She added, “I feel like that’s the difference between doing something that you love and also having purpose. I want to tell our stories and, like I said, be a representation that Black girls can do anything…I feel like it’s my calling.”
With over 13 million monthly listeners on Spotify and no album out yet, Normani has proven that anything is within her reach. And when she’s ready to release her first album, you’ll know it’ll be a bop!
“I’m close,” she said about finishing her masterpiece. “When God tells me that it’s done, then it’ll be done. I’ll feel it, you know?”
In fact, Normani knows that she was put on this Earth for a reason. Getting the chance to work with top artists like Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion in “WAP” was a dream opportunity for her.
“I was really, really excited to be a part of [it], just because I feel like we’re in a time in music where women — and Black women — are really on top, which is something I feel like we haven’t seen in a very, very long time,” she explained.
“Where I come from, we were all about female empowerment. The fact that I could be a part of such a special moment embracing our sexuality, in which I definitely think there’s a double standard, [was exciting] to be a part of it,” Normani added.
With every new song that Normani releases, she continues to make strides for more Black women in the music industry. And by the way she’s going now, the “Bad to You” singer will win her first Grammy in no time!
