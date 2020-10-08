Niecy Nash Recites Her Wedding Vows in Wife Jessica Betts’ Music Video

During the interview, Nash noted her marriage to Betts “has absolutely nothing to do with gender” and “has everything to do with her soul,” sharing the musician “is the most beautiful soul” she’s ever met in her life.

“I was not suppressing my sexuality my whole life,” she added. “I love who I love. At one point in my life, I married twice and I love those people. And today I love this person. I’ve done everything I wanted to do on my own terms and my own way. So my choice now in a partner has nothing to do with who I’ve always been. It’s a matter of who I am in this moment.”

She also said, “I don’t feel like my marriage is my coming out of anywhere, but rather a going into myself and being honest about who I love. And I’m not limiting myself on what that love is supposed to look like.”

