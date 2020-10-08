Niecy Nash and Wife Recite Their Wedding Vows in New Music Video

Instagram

The ‘Scream Queens’ actress and wife Jessica Betts tie the knot again as they celebrate their love in a music video to support Jessica’s new single ‘Catch Me’.

Niecy Nash and her wife Jessica Betts celebrated their love for one another by reciting their wedding vows in Jessica’s new music video.

The 50-year-old “Scream Queens” actress appears in the visual for her partner’s new track “Catch Me” as the star frolics in a stunning wedding gown while at the beach with Jessica.

In a heartfelt declaration of the couple’s love and commitment to one another, the video also includes the newlyweds reciting their wedding vows after tying the knot back in August (20).

“I promise to always love you and to always choose you. You are a testament to the magic that happens when your heart is opened,” Niecy says. “I will meet you there, wherever there is. You are the best thing that has ever happened to me.”

Jessica adds, “I’ve watched you pour into so many people, but now you’ve got somebody to pour into you. I’m going to pour into you. You deserve nothing but happiness. Love you. You are the best thing that has ever happened to me.”

The pair first met over four years ago and, after becoming pals, they fell for one another when Jessica appeared in Niecy’s TV series, “Claws“, in 2018.

“She is the most beautiful soul I have ever met in my life,” Niecy tells Entertainment Tonight. “Our being in love is new, but loving her as a soul, I’ve done that from the beginning.”