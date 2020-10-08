Home Entertainment Nicole Ari Parker Turns 50, Husband Boris Gives Her ALL DAY PAMERING!!

Nicole Ari Parker Turns 50, Husband Boris Gives Her ALL DAY PAMERING!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2

The gorgeous actress Nicole Ari Parker turned 50 years old yesterday, and learned that her husband Boris Kodjoe decided to make her birthday – a day to remember.

The handsome actor had the whole day planned out for her as well.

It started off, at 8:30 AM, when the two posted this video:

The day started off with a beachside meditation for two…

RELATED ARTICLES

©