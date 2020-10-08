NHL free agency tracker 2020: Live updates on news, rumors, signings and trades

The 2020 NHL offseason is here and free agency should certainly be a doozy.

Some of the biggest names in the game — i.e., Alex Pietrangelo, Torey Krug and Taylor Hall — are available at the right price and term. And have you seen the goalie market? Henrik Lundqvist, Braden Holtby, Cam Talbot, Anton Khudobin and Jacob Markstrom are just some of the veteran backstops looking for new homes.

While a few teams need to reach the cap floor — looking at you, Senators — other teams have little wiggle room when it comes to adding pieces that could push them from pretender to contender or protecting their top restricted free agents.

MORE: All 31 teams’ UFA, RFA players | Top 50 UFA, 25 RFA in NHL

With a flat cap amid a pandemic, what will go down is anyone’s guess. Either way, it’ll be quite a ride.

Sporting News has complete coverage as it tracks the latest NHL signing rumors and news as free agency opens.

NHL free agency tracker

(All times Eastern)

Thursday

9:30 p.m. — Devils get defenseman Ryan Murray for a 2021 fifth-rounder.

GM Jarmo Kekalainen making some space, could a big signing be in the works? They do have a few RFA’s like Pierre-Luc Dubois.

#CBJ has cleared $11.8 million in cap space today with the buyout of Wennberg ($4.5M net), trade of Nutivaara ($2.7M), and trade of Murray (#4.6M). — Aaron Portzline (@Aportzline) October 9, 2020

8:05 p.m. — “We’ll circling back” will be the key term in the next few days.

Sounds like the #NHLBruins have held firm on their 6 x $6.5 million offer to pending UFA D Torey Krug. He’s expected to hit the market tomorrow, but the Bruins have left the door open for them to reconnect once Krug sees what’s out there. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) October 9, 2020

7 p.m. — The Canadiens lock up Josh Anderson for seven years.

SN’s analysis: It’s a lot of term for someone who has a history of injuries — Anderson missed most of 2019-20 following shoulder surgery — and has only played one full 82-game slate in his career. He also only has 115 points in 267 career games but does have some upside.

The deal also leaves Montreal without a lot of cap space in free agency, $5.368 million per CapFriendly which compares his new deal to those of three Stanley Cup winners and the player who just won the Selke.

5:55 p.m. — We wouldn’t be surprised if Pietrangelo is back manning the blue line for St. Louis next season.

Pietrangelo tells @TheAthletic that he and the Blues have had contract talks. “Yeah, we’ve had contact recently,” he said. “There’s been good discussions from both sides. So there’s been discussions, but we’ll see what gets presented tomorrow.” #stlblues — Jeremy Rutherford (@jprutherford) October 8, 2020

5:39 p.m. — Cam Talbot was solid in net for the Flames in the bubble and would be a quality 1B for any team — maybe a Stars team that loses Anton Khudobin? Him going to market is expected; it has long been rumored that Calgary wants to court Jacob Markstrom.

Cam Talbot’s camp had more talks with Calgary today. Sounds like he’s headed to market based on current gap in contract talks. Obviously that can change in next 24 hours. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) October 8, 2020

4:24 p.m. — 41 is the new 21.