NFL to shift Bills-Titans Week 5 game to Tuesday

Minutes after the Broncos-Patriots game was moved to Monday, news about the Titans’ Week 5 contest emerged. Their home game against the Bills is being moved from Sunday to Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com tweets.

However, this game taking place is contingent on future Titans coronavirus tests. The game will be played at 5pm CT Tuesday, so long as no more Titans positive tests occur, Schefter adds.

This change also affects the Chiefs. Their Week 6 game with the Bills — previously scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 15 — will be played Sun., Oct. 18, Schefter reports. However, if the Bills-Titans game ends up being moved to a different week, the Chiefs-Bills contest will be shifted back to its original date.

Only one NFL game has been played on a Tuesday since the 1940s. The Vikings and Eagles played a Tuesday-night game in 2010, after the Metrodome roof collapse. Rumblings of the Patriots-Chiefs Week 4 game being moved to Tuesday emerged, but the NFL decided to move that game back one day. Given the Titans’ far more prevalent issues with COVID-19, their new game time should be considered tentative.

The Titans have seen 23 players and staff members test positive for COVID-19, and their protocol-breaking offsite workouts are now the subject of an NFL investigation. They have continued to see positive tests emerge, and that trend continued through Thursday. The team placed two more players on its reserve/COVID-19 list today.