NFL to move Broncos-Patriots game to Monday night

For a second straight week, a Patriots game will be moved from Sunday afternoon to Monday night.

The league has informed the Broncos that their Week 5 game against the Patriots in Foxborough will be moved to Monday night, Mike Klis of 9News reports (on Twitter). The Patriots have heard the same, per The Athletic’s Jeff Howe (on Twitter).

The Patriots saw Cam Newton test positive for COVID-19 ahead of their Week 4 game against the Chiefs, and Stephon Gilmore — who had dinner with Newton last Friday — tested positive Tuesday. As of Thursday, both players are believed to be asymptomatic. Practice squad defensive tackle Bill Murray has also tested positive for the virus.

While the Broncos have been able to practice at their facility, the Patriots remain barred from doing so because of their coronavirus issues. The Pats will conduct virtual sessions Friday as well, Albert Breer of SI.com tweets. This makes the status of Week 5’s Denver-New England game murky.

Although the NFL has rescheduled the game, it should be considered tentative. The Titans saw a string of players test positive for the virus, over a period of more than a week, and their outbreak has continued through Thursday. Interestingly, Sunday’s Titans-Bills game has not been moved. But the Titans’ issues with the virus could prompt the league to err on the side of caution to help prevent a Patriots spread.

But for now, the Patriots will have a second straight game moved from the late-afternoon Sunday window to Monday night. This game will precede the previously scheduled Monday-night game (Chargers-Saints).