NFL schedule this week: Full Week 5 TV coverage, channels, scores for every football game

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
1

Week 4 of the 2020 NFL season didn’t exactly go off without a hitch, but that doesn’t mean Week 5 has to as well.  Several key divisional and intra-state matchups highlight the slate of games as the season rolls past the quarter mark.

This week’s primetime selection is a little better than last week’s, starting with Tom Brady’s Buccaneers taking on the 3-1 Chicago Bears on Thursday. Sunday night features an undefeated Seattle team with the front-runner for MVP Russel Wilson hosting Minnesota, before Justin Herbert, a top contender for Offensive Rookie of the Year, and his Chargers head to the Big Easy to play one of the preseason favorites to win the Super Bowl in the Saints.

MORE: Watch NFL games live with fuboTV (7-day free trial)

The biggest risers in Sporting News’ latest NFL Power Rankings include the Eagles and Bengals, both of whom have interesting rivalries in Week 5. Philadelphia plays Pittsburgh coming off its “bye” week from the canceled Tennessee game, while Cincinnati travels to AFC-contender Baltimore.

Away from the primetime games, Colts-Browns features the NFL’s best defense trying to slow down a Cleveland team that just dropped 49 points on Dallas, Bills-Titans also matches a pair of undefeated team against one another.

Week 5 is the first schedule bye week for teams, with Detroit and Green Bay getting the weekend off.

With that, here’s everything you need to know about the NFL’s Week 5 schedule, including dates, times, TV channels and streaming options:

WEEK 5 NFL PICKS: Straight up | Against the spread

NFL schedule this week: Week 5 TV coverage

Here’s the full schedule for Week 5 of the NFL season, plus final scores and how to watch every game live.

Note: National broadcasts are listed in bold.

Thursday, Oct. 8

GameTime (ET)TV channel
Buccaneers at Bears8:20 p.m.Fox, NFL Network, Amazon Prime, fuboTV

Sunday, Oct. 11

GameTime (ET)TV channel
Panthers at Falcons1 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Bengals at Ravens1 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Jaguars at Texans1 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Raiders at Chiefs1 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Cardinals at Jets1 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Eagles at Steelers1 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Bills at Titans1 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Rams at WFT1 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Dolphins at 49ers4:05 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Broncos at Patriots4:25 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Colts at Browns4:25 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Giants at Cowboys4:25 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Vikings at Seahawks8:20 p.m.NBC, fuboTV

Monday, Oct. 12

GameTime (ET)TV channel
Chargers at Saints8:15 p.m.ESPN, fuboTV

How to watch NFL games in Week 5

Just like last week was originally scheduled before the COVID-19 outbreak, there will be three nationally televised games in Week 5. Those games fall in their normal time slots on Thursday (Fox/NFL Network/ Amazon Prime), Sunday night (NBC) and Monday night (ESPN).

The other 12 games will start between 1 p.m. and 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday and be carried on either Fox or CBS. Make sure to check your local listings for TV coverage in your area for those contests.

In Canada, all games are available to stream on DAZN, which offers a free-trial period. NFL primetime games are also available on TSN and RDS, with Sunday night and Thursday night games also on CTV/CTV2.

NFL scores Week 5

Thursday, Oct. 8

Sunday, Oct. 11

Game
Panthers at Falcons
Bengals at Ravens
Jaguars at Texans
Raiders at Chiefs
Cardinals at Jets
Eagles at Steelers
Bills at Titans
Rams at WFT
Dolphins at 49ers
Broncos at Patriots
Colts at Browns
Giants at Cowboys
Vikings at Seahawks

Monday, Oct. 12

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR