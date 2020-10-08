New Orleans mayor denies Saints’ request to host fans

New Orleans mayor LaToya Cantrell has reportedly denied the Saints’ request to allow 25% capacity at home games, citing the ongoing coronavirus pandemic as the reason for the denial.

If approved, the Saints would have begun allowing up to 18,500 fans at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Instead, the Saints will continue to only have 750 friends and family attend games. Cantrell is reportedly open to fans attending later in the season but for now, the risk is seen as too great.

It is worth noting that even if Cantrell were to approve, the request would also need to be okay’d by Louisiana governor John Bel Edwards, though that seems likely, given he was comfortable with fans attending Saints’ games as early as Week 3.

The Saints now will have to hope that they are able to have fans for their game against the Carolina Panthers on Oct. 25. If that does get approved, they will join several teams that have allowed fans to attend this season (or will begin allowing fans this month), including the Dallas Cowboys, Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs, Houston Texans, Miami Dolphins, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos, Carolina Panthers, Indianapolis Colts and Pittsburgh Steelers.

But for now, the Saints will just have to prepare for another home game without fans. It’s an unfortunate situation, but this year has basically felt like an endless string of unfortunate situations, including the NFL season being in jeopardy due to the Tennesee Titans’ COVID-19 outbreak.