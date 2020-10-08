New human evolution research finds wisdom teeth vanish and extra arteries added as part of a micro evolution

A forearm artery, shorter faces and extra bones in feet and legs are among the anatomical changes in modern humans, a study by Flinders University in South Australia has found.

The researchers said it is part of a micro evolution, where evolutionary changes happen over a shorter .

Most people are usually born with four wisdom teeth that grow at the back of gums until they push forward during adolescence, although in some cases they will arrive later.

They are believed to have been useful for ancient humans eating raw or tough foods, but are becoming redundant.

But Dr Teghan Lucas of Flinders University said as human faces are becoming shorter, there is not as much room for teeth because of smaller jaws.

The scientists also highlighted an artery, found in the human forearm, to illustrate evolutionary changes.

The blood vessel previously disappeared after birth but had now become increasingly common in modern humans.

The artery, which is the principle vessel supplying blood to the hand, used to vanish once surrounding arteries had grown but now as many as one in three keep it throughout their lives.

Researchers made their finding about the artery after studying records and dissecting cadavers from individuals born in the 20th century.

“This is micro evolution in modern humans and the median artery is a perfect example of how we’re still evolving because people born more recently have a higher prevalence of this artery when compared to humans from previous generations,” senior author Professor Maciej Henneberg said.

The study also found an increase in people born with a small bone at the back of the knee, called the fabella, and extra joints in their feet to form abnormal connections between two or more bones.