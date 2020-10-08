Netflix Canada increasing monthly standard and premium plan prices

Netflix Canada is increasing its monthly standard plan by one dollar to $14.99 CAD, and its premium plan by two dollars to $18.99.
The basic plan for subscribers will remain at $9.99 per month, as reported by The Canadian Press. The streaming giant says it’s introducing the price increases so that it “can invest more in films and shows as well as the quality of members’ product experience.”
Netflix notes that the updated prices are effective immediately and that new members who sign up will see the new prices today. As for existing subscribers, the changes will roll out according to your billing cycle in the coming weeks.
Existing subscribers are going to be notified about the price increase through email and the Netflix app 30 days before the new prices are implemented for their account.
“Canadians have never had more choices when it comes to entertainment and we’re more committed than ever to delivering an experience that exceeds their expectations,” the company said in a statement to The Canadian Press.
“Members tell us how much they value variety and we’re updating our prices so that we can continue to invest in more shows and films. As always we will continue to offer a range of plans so that people can pick a price that works for their budget.”
The last time Netflix Canada increased prices was in November 2018. It had increased the basic monthly plan by one dollar to $9.99, the standard plan by three dollars to $13.99 and the premium plan by three dollars to $16.99.
Source: The Canadian Press