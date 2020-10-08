NESCAC cancels winter sports because of pandemic

The New England Small Collegiate Athletic Conference, a Division III league, announced on Thursday that it is canceling winter sports because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Many of our students will not return to campus for the spring semester until late January or early February” due to health and safety protocols, the NESCAC explained.

“Given these institutional policies and calendar changes, the NESCAC Presidents have unanimously decided to cancel NESCAC conference competition, including conference championships, for the winter season. Among other things, the timing of students’ return to campus means there will not be enough time to conduct meaningful conference play.”

Andrew Mahoney of the Boston Globe added that basketball, hockey, swimming, diving, and squash are the sports impacted by today’s news.

The NESCAC is permitting league schools to schedule non-conference opponents for winter sports and hasn’t yet made a final decision on spring sports.

Unlike with Division I programs, smaller schools don’t benefit from massive media rights deals and, instead, rely heavily on attendance for revenue. As it’s unlikely indoor arenas in the United States will be filled at any point over the next several months, it’s practically a guarantee other leagues will follow in the NESCAC’s footsteps sooner rather than later.

Division I basketball programs around the country are embracing the idea of using “bubble” sites for at least non-conference basketball competitions.