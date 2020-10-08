Nani resumes shooting for Tuck Jagadish



Several south superstars have started working post the lockdown. Nani is the latest actor to resume work. The actor has started working on Tuck Jagadish, his upcoming film for which he was shooting in the pre-lockdown days.





The actor took to the social media and shared a stylish click of himself, where we see only his back and a mask in his hand. He captioned the picture saying, “Jagadish joins. Tuck begins (shoot). #TuckJagadish.’ The click is taken on the set with bright archlights facing him. The film also stars Shiva Nirvana. Tuck Jagadish will be ready by January 2021 and the makers are hoping for a theatrical release, depending upon what the pandemic situation is like in the country then.













The actor told Hyderabad Times recently that the lockdown gave him enough time to spend with his son Arjun, whom he fondly calls Junnu. He said, “Due to the pandemic, I have been constantly by Junnu’s side for more than six months now. He has gotten so used to me; he asks when I’ll be back even if I head out for a few hours. It’ll be difficult to get back to shoot now.” The life of an actor surely comes with its own set of challenges.

Nani was last seen in Mohan Krishna Indraganti, which dropped on the OTT platform due to the pandemic. The film starred him alongside Sudheer Babu, Aditi Rao Hydari and Nivetha Thomas.