Multi-millionaire Dick Smith threatens to sue The Guardian over Bitcoin scam ads By Cointelegraph

Multi-millionaire Dick Smith threatens to sue The Guardian over Bitcoin scam ads
Electronics entrepreneur Dick Smith — who is a household name in Australia — has threatened a lawsuit against a major media outlet after it hosted ads that linked to fake articles suggesting Smith is promoting a fake and crypto investment scheme.
According to an Oct. 8 report from The Australian, the legal team for millionaire Dick Smith is threatening defamation proceedings against The Guardian Australia after discovering the advertisements.
