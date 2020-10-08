‘Mr. Game 7’ Justin Williams retires from NHL

On Thursday, Carolina Hurricanes forward and three-time Stanley Cup winner (2006, 2012, 2014) Justin Williams announced his retirement from the NHL via a statement shared on the club’s official website.

“Since I first broke into the league a day after my 19th birthday back in 2000, this game has brought me so much that I will never be able to repay it,” Williams said. “The countless experiences, relationships, lessons, and hardships will remain with me forever as I move on to the next stage of my life. I’ve never once taken for granted the privilege it is to be able to play a game for a living, and that is probably why I was able to play it professionally for as long as I have.”

Williams won his first title with Carolina and then twice hoisted the Cup as a member of the Los Angeles Kings. He won the Conn Smythe Trophy, awarded to the man deemed most valuable player for the postseason, in 2014, and he retires one of only players in league history to score 100 goals and win the Cup with two different teams.

In total, the 39-year-old tallied 797 career points with 320 goals and 477 assists across 1,264 regular-season appearances. He earned his “Mr. Game 7” nickname by recording 15 points — seven goals and eight assists — in Game 7s, the most in NHL history for any player.

Williams’ teams went 8-1 in his Game 7 appearances.