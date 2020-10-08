Mookie Betts talks Dodgers’ war of words with Manny Machado

Throughout the season, the San Diego Padres have never been shy about celebrating in big moments with bat flips, slow base-trotting and the occasional smack talk. But the team found themselves on the other end of the equation during Wednesday night’s loss to the Dodgers and outfielder Mookie Betts said that’s what happens when you develop a reputation for showboating.

Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger made an outstanding catch to rob Fernando Tatis Jr. of a home run in the seventh inning and after the play, Padres third baseman Manny Machado got into it with Dodgers relief pitcher Brusdar Graterol after he threw his hat in celebration of the grab. Betts said that if the Padres can dish it, they need to be able to take it just as well.

“When he hit his home run he threw the bat…” Betts said in a postgame interview. “Then we take one away, we can celebrate too. So there’s gotta be two sides to it.”

Betts is referring to Machado’s bat flip after he hit a home run off of Clayton Kershaw in the sixth inning. The Padres have made a habit of violating the unwritten rules of baseball this season and several teams have called them out on it.