Max Domi had problems with Canadiens coach Claude Julien?

The Montreal Canadiens traded Max Domi to the Columbus Blue Jackets this week in exchange for Josh Anderson. While it wasn’t something that was expected by Domi, he wasn’t surprised to be traded by Montreal.

According to Richard Labbe of Canadian outlet La Presse, it was inferred that Domi will certainly miss his teammates, but not his old bosses, especially head coach Claude Julien.

Domi refused to discuss his relationship with Julien on Wednesday. Instead, he focused on the lack of communication he had with management throughout the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

“The playoffs were tough for me… There wasn’t a lot of communication (with management), and I didn’t really know what to expect,” Domi said. “The page is turned and I look forward to this new start.”

Domi now will play for his third team in six seasons — he played for the Arizona Coyotes from 2015-2018.

He and Julien haven’t always agreed with each other in certain situations. Julien benched Domi during a January game against the Chicago Blackhawks after taking a hideous penalty in the second period. The Habs head coach later called him out, saying it wasn’t the first time he took a bad penalty.

Julien always has been harsh with younger players, so it’s not necessarily surprising that he may not have had the best relationship with Domi. Regardless, the two sides already have moved on from the situation, and Domi is hoping he can flourish in Columbus.