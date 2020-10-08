Markets will decide on regulations, not the government: Currency Comptroller By Cointelegraph

Markets will decide on regulations, not the government: Currency Comptroller
Brian Brooks, Acting Comptroller of the Currency said the future of cryptocurrency regulations is in the hands of the people, and not the government.
He told Cointelegraph’s Alex Cohen at the LA Blockchain Summit that he believes that change tends to happen slowly. While the Internet 1.0 didn’t seem revolutionary, look where we’re at now.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.