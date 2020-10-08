Mao Scroll Stolen in Hong Kong Heist

Mr. Fu, who is originally from Sichuan Province, according to local news reports, could not immediately contacted. He is known as a collector of items from the Mao era. In 2018, Mr. Fu organized a Hong Kong exhibition of 200 stamps bearing the face of Mao. (The founding father of the People’s Republic of China, Mao ruled as the chairman of the Communist Party from 1949 until his death in 1976.)

The police said the break in the case occurred when a cabdriver who picked up the men on the day of the burglary came forward with information. The authorities are still looking for two other suspects. The three men arrested so far are originally from mainland China, the police said.

Burglaries have recently increased in Hong Kong, rising from 786 cases in 2019 to 1,156 cases in the first half of 2020, according to police statistics. Robberies have also increased fourfold, from 44 cases in 2020 to 186 in the first six months of 2020.

The official residence of the Australian consul general was broken into last Friday. In June, two men scaled 19 stories of bamboo scaffolding to steal a safe deposit box in a wealthy neighborhood of Hong Kong in June. In September, a group robbed a man who was carrying millions of dollars in cash in his backpack.

Burglars have more often targeted unoccupied homes on the Chinese territory, Mr. Ho, the senior police superintendent, said. But they are not limited to items of high commercial value.

At the start of the coronavirus outbreak in February, as consumers bought toilet paper in bulk for fear it would run out, three masked robbers stole more than $100 worth of toilet paper outside a supermarket while holding up a deliveryman by knife point.