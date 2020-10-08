Mank: Netflix unveils teaser for David Fincher film starring Gary Oldman, Amanda Seyfried, and Lily Collins

The first teaser for David Fincher’s upcoming film Mank has been unveiled, giving a glimpse of Gary Oldman’s performance as screenwriter Herman J Mankiewicz.

Netflix unveiled the clip on Thursday, describing Mank as “a scathing social critique of 1930s Hollywood”.

The black-and-white film is told “through the eyes of alcoholic screenwriter [Mankiewicz] as he races to finish the screenplay of Citizen Kane”, according to the streaming platform.

Citizen Kane, directed by Orson Welles, was released in 1941 and is considered one of the most revered films of all time. Welles and Mankiewicz won the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay as a result of their work on the movie.

In addition to Oldman, Mank stars Amanda Seyfried as actor Marion Davies, Lily Collins as Mankiewicz’s secretary Rita Alexander, Charles Dance as newspaper magnate William Randolph Hearst, and Tom Burke as Welles.

Mank will be released by Netflix on 4 December.

The film is also scheduled for release in select cinemas in November, according to the streamer.

Fincher’s father Jack Fincher wrote the screenplay for Mank, a longtime passion project, but did not get to see it go into production. The elder Fincher died in 2003.