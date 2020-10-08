Manila orders karaoke silence for students’ sake, and other news from around the world.

Manila’s mayor, the former actor Francisco Domagoso, banned the daytime use of “karaokes, videokes and other sound producing devices” beginning Thursday, after complaints from irate parents home-schooling their children amid the pandemic.

Mr. Domagoso said his office had received multiple calls from parents who said their children could not concentrate with the noise.

“I pity our parents and students who are trying to go through online schooling while being disturbed by karaoke noise in the background,” Mr. Domagoso, more popularly known by his movie name Isko Moreno, told .

The sound machines have long been a blight among Manila’s tightly packed communities. The pastime, however, has gained a new popularity of late, with many taking to singing to while away the boredom of isolation.