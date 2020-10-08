Man U star Paul Pogba says he wants to play for Real Madrid

“A lot was said but not by me,” Pogba explained about possibly extending his deal with the Premier League outfit during a Thursday press conference while with France on international duty. “I prefer to focus on my football and my return. No one told me anything.

“I haven’t spoken with (United chairman) Ed Woodward about an extension or anything. So for now, I am in Manchester and I am thinking about coming back at my best level.

“Then, I think there will be a time where the club will come to me to offer me something or not. For now, nothing has happened. I am just thinking about coming back strongly physically and mentally and put on great performances for my club.”

He then talked about his desire to sign for the Spanish giants and La Liga champions.

“Zidane? We all heard, some things have been said. What do you want me to say? Yes, all the players would like to play for Real Madrid one day. It could be a dream. It is a dream for me. Why not? One day.

“Like I have said. I am at Manchester United and I love my club. I am performing at United, I am enjoying it and I want to do everything I can to bring this club back where it belongs. I will give my best like all my teammates.”

Pogba’s comments came just four days after United were thrashed 6-1 by Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford ahead of the international break. That loss coupled with other results dropped United to 16th in the league table, but they do have a game in hand over the majority of clubs.

Pogba began his second stint with United in August 2016, joining from Italian Serie A side Juventus for what was, at the time, a world-record €105 million transfer fee plus bonuses, according to Football Italia. He’s repeatedly been linked with a second exit from United since the fall of 2018.

Pogba’s current contract expires next summer with a team option for the 2021-22 campaign.