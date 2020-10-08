Love & Hip Hop Akbar V Faces 20 Yrs For Beating Stripper w/ Hookah Pipe!! (Video)

Love & Hip Hop star Akbar V was arrested yesterday, and charged with beating a stripper with a Hookah pipe, has learned. And she now faces up to 20 years in prison because of it.

The entire incident was captured on camera – which caused Atlanta prosecutors to charge the Love & Hiphop star with Aggravated Assault.

The incident occurred inside an Atlanta strip club – and Akbar got into an argument with one of the dancers. The argument escalated, and before long Akbar started beating the girl with a large Hookah pipe.

