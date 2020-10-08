Lori Harvey & Future Reportedly Dating In Secret

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Lori Harvey and Future split a couple of months back, but according to a source — the couple is still dating in secret. 

“Lori and Future unfollowed each other on Instagram because fans were speculating every detail of their relationship,” a source close to Lori told HollywoodLife.

“They also knew that things moved really quickly and they wanted to take some time to step back for a moment and take a break to reassess where things stood between them,” they added.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR