Little Mix Takes a Dig at Simon Cowell on New Album

Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, and Jade Thirlwall appear to diss their former manager in a new song called ‘Not a Pop Song’ from their upcoming studio album.

Little Mix appear to namecheck their ex-manager Simon Cowell on a track from their new album “Confetti”.

The girl group started out on Cowell’s “The X Factor U.K.” and have gone on to become one of the hottest bands in the world. However, they switched from his Syco record label in 2018 amid rumours of a feud and are now signed to RCA.

According to British newspaper Metro, the new track “Not a Pop Song”, released Friday (09Oct20) ahead of “Confetti” debut next month, suggests the music mogul treated the iconic girl group like “puppets on a string.”

The lyrics read, “I don’t do what Simon says / Get the message cuz it’s read / That’s just life it never plays fair / Said to follow any dream, be a puppet on a string / Works for you but that isn’t me / This ain’t another pop song.”





However, a source close to the group told the publication, “It’s not b**chy – and isn’t meant in a b**chy way at all. They think Simon will see the funny side of it – as they know he loves attention and will think it’s all playful. It’s about them growing up and becoming women in a way.”

“Confetti” is the band’s sixth studio album, following 2018’s “LM5”. It is their first release with RCA.

This year, Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, and Jade Thirlwall launched their own talent show on BBC. The winning act from the series is expected to join the all-girl group on their upcoming “Confetti” tour.