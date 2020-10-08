Les Miles tests positive for COVID-19

Kansas Jayhawks football coach Les Miles has tested positive for COVID-19.

The school confirmed the news on Thursday and included a statement from Miles:

“Today, I was notified that I have tested positive for COVID-19. I am beginning the isolation process at my home and will continue to fulfill my head coach responsibilities remotely. “Although I will not physically be able to attend practice for the time being, I will be using the technology available for remote working to stay connected during staff meetings, meetings with players, etc. “Thank you for your prayers and support in advance. I look forward to beating this virus and returning back to be with my team in person very soon. Rock Chalk!”

Kansas athletic director Jeff Long added:

“Coach Miles has tested positive for COVID-19 through our surveillance testing. At this time, we believe he will be able to continue to perform his head coaching duties. Based on the other test results, no other coaches tested positive. As long as Coach Miles does not develop symptoms or have a fever, we anticipate he will be able to coach the West Virginia game on Oct. 17.”

The Jayhawks lost their first three games of the season and are idle this weekend. Having an opening in the schedule should allow Miles, 66, to continue his duties remotely while he is unable to attend practice sessions until he returns negative tests and reports no symptoms of the virus.

Miles joins Arizona’s Kevin Sumlin, Florida State’s Mike Norvell, Arkansas State’s Blake Anderson, and Toldeo’s Jason Candle among FBS coaches known to have contracted the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.

“The lesson is this thing is serious and no matter what precautions you have, you have to be extremely aggressive about your protection, about your health and as well as others,” Sumlin said on Wednesday. He explained that he was asymptomatic at the time.

Long included in the Kansas statement: