LeBron James Graces Wheaties Box For The First Time Alongside Students From His I Promise School!

For decades, some of the greatest athletes of our time have had the honor of gracing the cover of a Wheaties box, and with three NBA championship rings under his belt, it is LeBron’s turn to join the greats!

Wheaties has just unveiled its new cereal box cover featuring LeBron James and some of the students from his I Promise School, an honor he will be receiving for the very first time. LeBron has been an NBA superstar since 2003, so it isn’t surprising that the company has chosen him to be the cover, following its previous cover star, Serena Williams.

“Champion is not who you are. It’s what you do. We’re proud to announce that LeBron James, along with the students and community from I Promise School, is our next Wheaties Champion,” the company announced on Instagram. “We featured students and families from the I Promise School on our box to give a platform to those everyday Champions.”

The company says it chose LeBron for the cover to celebrate his “efforts on and off the court,” especially his dedication to the underprivileged students enrolled in his I Promise program.

“We will continue to do everything we can to create a better future for our kids and our community, and it starts with the students, teachers, and everyday Champions you see on this box,” LeBron said.

LeBron also reveals that Wheaties will be donating $1,000 to the I Promise School on top of the great honor!

