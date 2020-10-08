Las Vegas Mourners mark death of girl pulled from hot car US news

With balloons and tears, about 100 people mourned the death of a one-year-old girl pulled from a locked car after police broke a window to reach her on a hot, sunny day in Las Vegas.

The Tuesday evening memorial came after Sayah Deal died Monday and her father, Sidney Deal was arrested on a felony child abuse charge.

Deal, 27, remained jailed yesterday pending a court appearance today at which a defence attorney is expected to be appointed to speak for him.

Sidney Deal is being investigated after his daughter died in a hot car in Las Vegas on Monday. (Metro Police)

The Clark County coroner has not ruled on the girl’s cause of death.

Sidney Deal initially refused to let witnesses or patrol officers break a vehicle window, saying he just bought the car and didn’t have repair money, according to a police report obtained by the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Deal had locked his keys in the vehicle with the engine running, and said the air conditioning was on at a .

Outdoor temperatures reached the about 35C at the in Las Vegas, according to the National Weather Service.