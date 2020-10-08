Home Entertainment Lakeith Stanfield Addresses Backlash After Dissing Kamala Harris’s Hair

Lakeith Stanfield Addresses Backlash After Dissing Kamala Harris’s Hair

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2

Actor Lakeith Stanfield posted a video to social media after he made comments about Kamala Harris’s hair — and was dragged online.

“I don’t like her hair, but other than that this is better than the last one but still sad,” Stanfield captioned a picture of the vice-presidential candidate.

A follower then called him out about his words. He replied, “I say what i want on my page. Where are all you warriors of power when i post about the things that i believe in and support? You won’t pressure me into speaking how YOU think i should speak.” 

RELATED ARTICLES

©