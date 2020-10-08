Lajon Witherspoon’s Wife Suffers Miscarriage Weeks After His Knife Accident

Instagram

Sharing the heartbreaking news with fans via social media, the Sevendust frontman assures that he and his wife Ashley will get through this difficult time in their life.

Sevendust star Lajon Witherspoon and his wife have suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage less than a month after he was hospitalised for treatment to an accidental knife wound.

The rocker, who cut his finger with a Swiss Army knife, took to Instagram on Wednesday, October 07, to break the sad news that his wife, Ashley, had lost the couple’s baby.

“As many of the extended @Sevendust family are aware (you know you aren’t fans to us, but our family), there was going to be another addition to the Witherspoon family band,” he wrote. “We never take these blessings lightly and we know these crazy times present challenges for all of us. Unfortunately, complications arose that we were unable to plan for. Even with the best efforts of everyone involved including my lovely wife Ashley, we lost our precious baby.

“We are so heartbroken. Thankfully Ashley is doing ok and with the support of y’all around us, we will get through this. We appreciate the immense outpouring of love that has come our way through this difficult time and for that we just wanted to say thank you from all of us. We love you all and take care of each other.”

Lajon and Ashley are the parents of three children. They share two daughters, Maya Diane and Jada Legend, and son, Kingston, together.

It’s not yet clear if Lajon’s hand injury or the miscarriage drama will impact the upcoming “Sevendust: Live In Your Living Room” show, which will stream live on 23 October.