Kyrgyzstan president says ready to resign once new cabinet appointed By

ALMATY () – Kyrgyzstan’s President Sooronbai Jeenbekov said on Friday he was ready to resign once a new cabinet was appointed to end the power vacuum in the Central Asian nation gripped by unrest.
Opposition groups whose supporters seized government buildings on Tuesday, forcing the cabinet to resign, have struggled to agree on who would lead a provisional government, prompting fears of chaos in the nation of 6.5 million.
