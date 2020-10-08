Kuwait parliament endorses Sheikh Meshal as crown prince By

© . Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah, who was named as Kuwait’s crown prince, is seen in this undated handout photo
KUWAIT () – Kuwait’s parliament on Thursday endorsed Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad as crown prince, after the new emir named him on Wednesday, the parliament said on its Twitter page.
Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah assumed power as emir following the death of his brother Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad last week. Octogenarian Sheikh Meshal is deputy head of the country’s National Guard.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.