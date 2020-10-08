Kristen Bell & Dax Shepard Share What Made a “Huge Impact” On Family

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard shared how they’re connecting as a family, two weeks after Shepard opened up about his opioid relapse.

At marketing summit Advertising Week 2020, the couple revealed that they’re implementing daily gratitude practices with their kids, 5-year-old Delta and 7-year-old Lincoln.

“Dax has suggested a couple times, ‘Let’s just name three things we’re grateful for,'” Bell said on Thursday, Oct. 8. “I am shocked at how into that our girls have gotten.”

She went on, “We’re in the bed sometimes at night, they will say, ‘Does anyone want to talk about what they’re grateful for?’ And immediately [my] mom heart goes crazy, and I’m like, ‘Sure, if you do,’ trying to act cool.”

Shepard said that expressing what you’re thankful for is encouraged by the 12 Step program, which was created by the founders of Alcoholics Anonymous to help overcome addiction.

“We’ve been trying to move it up to the morning, as it’s been recommended to me by, well, the 12 Step program is very into that,” the Parenthood alum said. “As soon as you start the day, there’s the three blessings, there’s a lot of different traditions that incorporate a morning gratitude list.”