Kirsten Dunst’s New TV Series Canceled After One Season Due to Pandemic

Showtime

Freshman show ‘On Becoming a God in Central Florida’ has been called off after airing for only one season on Showtime because of the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

–

Kirsten Dunst‘s Showtime series “On Becoming a God in Central Florida” has been cancelled – after network officials originally renewed the programme for a second season.

The series, about the cult of free enterprise and one woman’s relentless pursuit of the American Dream, earned the star a Best Actress nomination at the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards and Golden Globe Awards, but its success couldn’t save the show amid the pandemic.

“Last year, Showtime renewed On Becoming A God In Central Florida but unfortunately, due to the pandemic, we were unable to move forward with production on the new season,” network bosses said in a statement to .

“The pandemic has continued to challenge schedules across the board, and although we have made every effort to reunite the cast and crew for a second season, that has become untenable. It is with great regret that we are acknowledging On Becoming a God will not return.”

They added, “We extend our deepest thanks to star and executive producer Kirsten Dunst, creators Robert Funke and Matt Lusky, showrunner Esta Spalding and their fellow executive producers George Clooney, Grant Heslov and Charlie McDowell, the terrific cast and crew, and our partners at Sony Pictures Television.”

Film and TV industries have been struggling to adapt to post-coronavirus world since lockdown was first imposed earlier this year. Many projects were either pushed back or called off as the industry was brought to a standstill due to the worldwide pandemic.

Hollywood movie moguls like Martin Scorsese, Clint Eastwood, James Cameron, Christopher Nolan, Judd Apatow, Jon Chu, Sofia Coppola, Alfonso Cuaron, Patty Jenkins, and Michael Bay recently signed an open letter pleading with the congress to help bail out cinemas hit by the crisis.