Key Bitcoin price metric at 10 week low after traders close long positions By Cointelegraph

Key Bitcoin price metric at 10 week low after traders close long positions
October has barely started and the price action in the crypto markets has been both exciting and worrisome. (BTC) has seen a strong $10.9K rejection and a quick $10.2K bottom over the past week.
The whipsaw price action has been the norm over the past three weeks and is quite gruesome for the bulls and bears. Regardless of the reason behind these moves, the recent newsflow of negative crypto events has clearly spooked investors.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.