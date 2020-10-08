Kentucky is Preseason Favorite for SEC Volleyball

SEC Staff

Photo: Kentucky Athletics

Kentucky, one of the Southeastern Conference Co-Champions from last season, was picked as the preseason favorite for the 2020 SEC volleyball season, according to the SEC Preseason Coaches’ Poll.

The Wildcats, who finished 27-5 overall and 16-2 in the SEC last season, received 11 of the 13 first-place votes and 143 points in the preseason poll. Florida, also the SEC Co-Champion in 2019, received two-first place votes and 132 points to finish second in the poll.

Missouri took third place with 120 points, while Texas A,amp;M claimed fourth place with 103 points. LSU placed fifth with 98 points, and Georgia took sixth with 91 points. South Carolina and Tennessee each received 77 points to tie for seventh place, followed by Arkansas (52) in ninth. Ole Miss (40) took 10th place, followed by Alabama (34), Mississippi State (28) and Auburn (19) to round out the poll.

Nine student-athletes were selected to the 2020 Preseason Volleyball All-SEC Team. The squad includes Thayer Hall from Florida; Gabby Curry, Madison Lilley and Alli Stumler from Kentucky; Taylor Bannister from LSU; Kylie Deberg and Tyanna Omazic from Missouri; Mikayla Robinson from South Carolina; and Camille Conner from Texas A,amp;M.

The 2020 SEC volleyball season is scheduled to begin on Friday, October 16.

2020 Preseason Coaches’ Poll (First-Place Votes in Parentheses) Place School Points 1. Kentucky (11) 143 2. Florida (2) 132 3. Missouri 120 4. Texas A,amp;M 103 5. LSU 98 6. Georgia 91 7. South Carolina 77 Tennessee 77 9. Arkansas 52 10. Ole Miss 40 11. Alabama 34 12. Mississippi State 28 13. Auburn 19