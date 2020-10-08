Kendall Jenner ‘Offended’ as Kylie and Corey Gamble Leave Her at a Gas Station

WENN/Tony King/Avalon

The sisters' fight over outfit is apparently only the beginning of a wilder fight as they are involved in a 'full-on fight' after the Kylie Lip Kit founder refuses to take the model home after dinner.

“Keeping Up with the Kardashians” has returned with a new explosive episode. The Thursday, October 8 episode of the reality show saw the Kardashians taking on a family bonding trip to Palm Springs. However, ironically, the trip led to new troubles for Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner. The sisters were arguing over an outfit in a previously-released sneak peek, and apparently it was only the beginning of a wilder fight between the two.

Following an awkward dinner, Kendall thought Kylie agreed to drive her home but Kylie felt she never said OK to that. “Why would I drop you home, Kendall? I’m not gonna drive through the city to drop you home,” Kylie told Kendall. When Corey Gamble suggested them to call another car for Kendall as they stopped at a gas station, the later exploded and said, “Corey, I’m not getting in a f***ing random SUV by myself.”

Kylie and Kendall were then involved in shouting match with Kylie yelling, “No one promised to take you home. Why would I promise to drive you over the hill?” Kendall then called Kourtney Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian while crying. At one point, Kendall accused Corey of saying, “F**k you,” to her.

As the other ladies were concerned, they decided to go find Kendall who was sobbing alone at the gas station as Kylie and Corey ditched her. She told her mom and her sisters in the car, “I was like, should I give him my address? She goes, ‘No, I’m not dropping you home, what do you think this is?’ Corey’s like, ‘Stop the car, let’s get Kendall another car.’ I’m like….’No, why would I drive all the way back by myself?!’ ”

Khloe responded, “That’s not his place to dictate that!” Kendall continued, “That’s what I said! I said, ‘Corey, shut up. You’re not even trying to be helpful.’ Then Corey, on everything, said, ‘F**k you.’ And I said, ‘F**k you!’ And that’s when I got hysterical.” Kendall claimed that Kylie defended Corey, saying that he didn’t cuss her out. Kendall went on to recall, “I said, ‘I’m dead sober. I wouldn’t make s*** up.’ Then she smacked me or something, and I came back at her and smacked her in the face. Then she took my heel and put it into my neck, so I started kicking her back. We got into a full-on fight.”

“I don’t think I ever would’ve thought either of them were capable of taking it to that level with me, especially because I was just kind of chillin’ and asked a simple question,” the model said in a confessional. “I didn’t see it ever getting to that point. I already know Kylie is going to downplay the situation and make it seem like she did nothing wrong.”

Meanwhile, Kylie shared her side of the story in a confessional. “I’m sure Kendall is saying many things to my family. We’re both very upset,” she said. “I think there was a lot of miscommunication because she thought I was going to take her all the way to Beverly Hills, and I just never agreed to that. So things got very out of hand.”

It seemed like it would take time before they could get over it. “I don’t know how I’ll be able to forget this,” Kendall admitted. “I’m pretty offended and hurt by the situation. I feel super disrespected.”