Katy Perry Finds It Tough to Leave Baby Daisy as She Returns as Judge on ‘American Idol’

The ‘Smile’ singer admits to struggling being apart from her baby daughter as she is back to work as one of the judges on the upcoming season of the television singing competition.

Katy Perry found leaving newborn daughter Daisy home tough as she returned to work on the forthcoming season of “American Idol“.

The “Roar” star welcomed baby Daisy Dove with fiance Orlando Bloom in August (20) and, just over a month later, she’s already back to work on the U.S. TV talent show.

Speaking about her return to the small screen in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Katy admitted she struggled to leave Daisy and her new mum bubble behind.

“It’s amazing. I’m so grateful for this opportunity and for this job, and to be able to continue to inspire other people to go after their dreams,” she said.

“I mean, my life just feels very full and whole. And you know, it’s hard a little bit these first couple of days away and not being able to be there.”

However, Katy needn’t worry, as Orlando is well-versed in parenthood – given that he’s dad to nine-year-old son with ex-wife Miranda Kerr – and he’s keeping his wife-to-be updated by sending pictures as she gets busy at work.

“Daddy’s doing a great job. Daddy has stepped in,” she smiled. “I’ve seen the Bjorn (baby carrier) on him, I’ve seen him with the bottle, I’ve seen all the pictures. It’s all good.”

Katy previously slammed the “popular misconception” that “being a mom isn’t a full time job.” She explained on Twitter, “When a mom finally goes back to work (whatever profession they do) it’s not like they been coming from months of ‘time off…’ she’s coming from a full time job… of being a mom, lol.”

She urged fans to “call your mom and tell her you love and appreciate her and advocate for paid family leave,” before clarifying, “I love my job.”