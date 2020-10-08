Katrina Kaif rocks athleisure in her latest post

Katrina Kaif might have joined social media later than her peers but the actress caught on really soon. Her social media game is rather one of the finest among all top actresses, it is fun, witty, real and even gives glimpses of her likes and dislikes. The actress has a good mix of it all on her social media. Katrina took to Instagram earlier today to share a picture of herself from one of her shoots. She is seen dressed in athleisure for the brand shoot with her stylists dressed in PPE kits.

The actress is seen sitting in the center, all smiles as she posed for the camera. Katrina looked beautiful as she resumed shooting for a brand and shared a picture of the same on social media today. We totally love this stunner, what about you?