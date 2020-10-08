Kate Mulgrew in ‘Star Trek: Prodigy’: Janeway in Nickelodeon Spinoff

RELATED STORIES

Captain Janeway is boldly going… to chaperone a bunch of unruly teens.

Kate Mulgrew is set to reprise her iconic Star Trek: Voyager role in Nickelodeon’s forthcoming CG-animated offshoot Star Trek: Prodigy. The news broke Thursday via a virtual panel at New York Comic Con (watch video of the announcement above).

Developed by brothers Kevin and Dan Hageman, the brains behind Trollhunters and Ninjago, Star Trek: Prodigy — which will premiere in the kiddie cabler in 2021 — follows a group of lawless teens who discover a derelict Starfleet ship and use it to search for adventure, meaning and salvation.

“When [exec producer] Alex Kurtzman called me over a year ago to propose this idea I have to tell you at first I was a little bit uncertain,” Mulgrew conceded during the NYCC panel. “After all I have played her for seven years in four-and-a-half-inch heels. I have invested every scintilla of my being in that woman. And I thought, ‘An animated version of Janeway? I don’t know.’ But as I was talking to Kurtzman on the phone, long dormant longings to restore her started to stir and I thought, ‘This could be heavenly.’

“I was the first female captain,” the Orange Is the New Black vet continued. “And now I’m gonna be the first children’s captain. What could be better than that?”

Added Kurtzman: “Captain Janeway was held to a different standard than her predecessors. She was asked to embody an inhuman level of perfection in order to be accepted as ‘good enough’ by the doubters, but showed them all what it means to be truly outstanding. We can think of no better captain to inspire the next generation of dreamers on Nickelodeon, than she.”