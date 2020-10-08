Kangana Ranaut reacts to people asking her to return her awards

Kangana Ranaut has been in the eye of the storm for a while now. The actress was openly giving interviews about Sushant Singh Rajput ‘s death. How she suspected foul play. She was making various claims about the case. Now that the CBI and the AIIMS have ruled out murder and have said that it’s a case of suicide, many people are asking Kangana to return her awards. Swara Bhasker is among one of them. The actress recently tweeted saying, “Hey! Now thay both CBI and AIIMS have concluded that #SushantSinghRajput tragically died by suicide… weren’t some people going to return their government bestowed awards???”.

Kangana took to Twitter to post a message about the same, she wrote, “If people have a bad memory here is the interview, please watch it again, if I have made any false claims or allegations, I’ll return my awards. It’s a promise of a Kshatriya. I’m a devotee of Lord Ram, I am ready to give my life for my promise, Jai Shri Raam.”