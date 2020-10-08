Kamala Harris On Potential COVID Vaccine: ‘If Donald Trump Tells Us We Should Take It, I’m Not Taking It’

TSR Politics: There were a lot of viral moments in Wednesday night’s Vice Presidential debate and though many of them had hardly anything to do with the issues, there was one moment where Senator Kamala Harris took aim at the Trump administration for the handling of the coronavirus.

Kamala was on her game Wednesday night, standing firm when Vice President Mike Pence tried to overtalk or interrupt her.

She was lauded for standing up for herself and her overall stance in the debate.

When it came to the issues, Kamala was highly critical of the Trump administration.

“How Donald Trump and Mike Pence handled the coronavirus crisis is the greatest failure of any American presidency,” Kamala stated boldly.

She also chastised Trump and Pence for putting thousands of American lives at risk by downplaying the seriousness of the virus, which eventually led to the subject about a potential vaccine.

When asked about a potential vaccine approved by the Trump administration, Kamala responded, “If the public health professionals, if Dr. (Anthony) Fauci, if the doctors tell us that we should take it, I’ll be the first in line to take it. Absolutely. But if Donald Trump tells us we should take it, I’m not taking it.”

Pence then took Kamala to task for what he said was undermining the president.

This all comes after Trump tested positive for the coronavirus last week. Trump has repeatedly pushed for a vaccine to be ready by the election, despite the fact that public health experts have said such a timeline is not realistic to collect sufficient data on the safety and efficacy of a vaccine.

Kamala’s statement seemed to resonate with a lot of viewers who shared her views on the situation. Watch the clip below:

View this post on Instagram #PressPlay: #TSRPolitics: During tonight’s #VicePresidentialDebate, Senator #KamalaHarris responded to a question about the potential of a COVID vaccine proposed by the Trump administration. (: @nbcnews) A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Oct 7, 2020 at 6:52pm PDT

The post Kamala Harris On Potential COVID Vaccine: ‘If Donald Trump Tells Us We Should Take It, I’m Not Taking It’ appeared first on The Shade Room.