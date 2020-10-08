Kamala Harris calls Trump’s virus response the ‘greatest failure of any presidential administration.’

At the vice-presidential debate on Wednesday night, Senator Kamala Harris of California wasted no in prosecuting the case against the Trump administration’s handling of the coronavirus crisis.

“The American people have witnessed what is the greatest failure of any presidential administration in the history of our country,” she said in her opening remarks on Wednesday.

Ms. Harris, in her debate debut as former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr.’s running mate, accused President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence of hiding the truth of the pandemic from the American people.

“They knew what was happening and they didn’t tell you,” she said. “They knew and they covered it up.”