Justin Herbert to remain Chargers starting QB

Herbert first took the field for the Sept. 20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs and has received mostly positive reviews from fans and observers. Across his first three appearances, the 22-year-old selected sixth overall in the 2020 NFL Draft tallied five touchdowns with three interceptions, 931 passing yards, and 47 rushing yards with a score on the ground. Herbert has completed 72% (77-107) of his pass attempts.

“This is why we brought him here: to be our franchise quarterback,” Lynn said of his new first-choice signal-caller, per ESPN.

Taylor, meanwhile, hasn’t played since the season opener because of the accidental punctured lung he suffered while receiving a pain-killing injection last month. The 31-year-old who was originally started by Lynn so that Herbert could learn the pro game from the sidelines is likely experiencing a bit of deja vu this fall.

The Cleveland Browns drafted Baker Mayfield first overall in 2018 but sat him behind Taylor for the beginning of that campaign. Taylor went down to a concussion in a Week 3 home game against the New York Jets, though, which opened the door for Mayfield to complete a comeback victory and earn the starting gig on a full-time basis.

Cleveland parted ways with Taylor the subsequent offseason.