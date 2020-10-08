Julia Louis-Dreyfus Mike Pence Fly Response

A huge missed opportunity TBH.

Last night, a tiny guest made a surprise appearance in the Vice Presidential debate.

A collab we weren’t expecting to see.

Please welcome to the stage…

Fans of the duo apparently going by “Little Flykes*.”


CNBC

*Terrible “joke” and untrue.

As you probably know, Julia Louis-Dreyfus had a show called Veep.

JLD played Selina Meyer, a Vice President and later a President.


Mark Davis / Getty Images

So, JLD’s response was especially relevant and honestly my favorite of the night:

“Well, I really wish we had thought of this on Veep -who is controlling that fly?”

A remote control fly? I would love to see it.

This proves once and for all you can’t even make this shit up!

