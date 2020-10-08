Jeannie Mai Wants to Be Submissive Wife for Jeezy: ‘I’m Tired Leading’

WENN/Derrick Salters

The 41-year-old reveals to her ‘The Real’ co-hosts that she wants to be submissive in her marriage to boyfriend Jeezy, though she’s aware of the ‘negative connotation’ of the idea.

–

Jeannie Mai has made a surprising remark in a new episode of “The Real“. The 41-year-old revealed to her co-hosts that she wanted to be submissive in her marriage to boyfriend Jeezy (Young Jeezy), though she’s aware of the “negative connotation” of the idea.

“I want to submit to my man. When I hear this definition … submitting has a negative connotation. It means that you are less important, you are lower than that person that you’re submitting to,” Jeannie explained to her co-hosts Loni Love, Adrienne Bailon and Garcelle Beauvais. “It usually can be like, you know, referenced as somebody who works lower than you, and that’s not what I’m referring to here.”

She went on saying, “I’m a very dominant woman. I own my business, I lead my teams, I played my own manager, my own publicist, my own lawyer when I didn’t have money to have those people. So, I make the decisions in my life. When I come home, I like the idea that my man leads us.”

However, Jeannie claimed that it “doesn’t mean that in this case Jay makes all the decisions for us.” She added, “That doesn’t mean that when he says, ‘How are we spending our money?’ or ‘Where are we moving?’ that I just say, ‘Yes sir,’ or ‘Yes, your honor.’ It’s not that. It’s a, ‘You know what? I think that we would do best here, I want to do this,’ and he takes the decision, he formulates it with our overall vision, and he leads us and I like to submit to that.”

“I don’t want to lead in our household and in our marriage,” she continued. “I want him to lead, and I have all the essence of what I bring as a wife to make that decision, but I love that my husband will be the man that leads. it’s tiring being the boss of me. It’s tiring leading all the time in my life.”





Jeannie and Jeezy began dating in 2018 after meeting on the set of “The Real”. The lovebirds, who recently sparked marriage rumors, made their romance red carpet official at a glitzy gala for Jeezy’s Street Dreamz charity in August 2019. Earlier this year, Jeezy and Jeannie got engaged.