Jeannie Mai: I Want to Submit to Jeezy When We Are Married

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Jeannie Mai, co-host of The Real, has confessed that she intends to fully submit to her man, rapper Jeezy after the pair tie the knot.

“So, I’m gonna say right here, that I, Jeannie Mai, going into my marriage– I want to submit to my man,” she said. “When I hear this definition…submitting has a negative connotation. It means that you are less important, you are lower than that person that you’re submitting to. It usually can be like, you know, referenced as somebody who works lower than you and that’s not what I’m referring to here.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR