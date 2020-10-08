Jeannie Mai Explains Why She Will Play A Submissive Role In Her Upcoming Marriage To Jeezy (Video)

Jeannie Mai is resparking the age-old debate about submission in 2020 while discussing her future plans with fiancé Jeezy.

While speaking on the topic, Jeannie flat out said, “So, I’m gonna say right here, that I, Jeannie Mai, going into my marriage, I want to submit to my man.,” during a “girl chat” segment on “The Real.”

View this post on Instagram #PressPlay: #JeannieMai breaks down why she feels it’s important to be submissive in her marriage even when she’s a boss in her own life. Thoughts? (: @therealdaytime) A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Oct 8, 2020 at 10:01am PDT

The reactions of her co-hosts seemed to be a mix of surprise and understanding, but Jeannie quickly explained what she meant by her statement.

“When I hear this definition … submitting has a negative connotation. It means that you are less important, you are lower than that person that you’re submitting to. It usually can be like, you know, referenced as somebody who works lower than you and that’s not what I’m referring to here.”

Jeannie acknowledged that she’s already a boss in her life and already makes so many decisions when it comes to her career. So she likes the idea of her husband taking the lead at home but was mindful that her views may not reflect how other women in relationships see things.

“I’m a very dominant woman. I own my business, I lead my teams, I played my own manager, my own publicist, my own lawyer when I didn’t have money to have those people,” Jeannie explained. “So, I make the decisions in my life. When I come home, I like the idea that my man leads us. That doesn’t mean that in this case Jay makes all the decisions for us. That doesn’t mean that when he says, ‘How are we spending our money?’ or ‘Where are we moving?’ that I just say, ‘Yes sir,’ or ‘Yes, your honor.’ Like, it’s not that. It’s a, ‘You know what? I think that we would do best here, I want to do this,’ and he takes the decision, he formulates it with our overall vision, and he leads us and I like to submit to that.”

