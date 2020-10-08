Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 0.96% By .com

© . Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 0.96%



.com – Japan stocks were higher after the close on Thursday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Tokyo, the rose 0.96% to hit a new 6-months high.

The best performers of the session on the were Dainippon Screen Mfg. Co., Ltd. (T:), which rose 8.33% or 490.0 points to trade at 6370.0 at the close. Meanwhile, Advantest Corp. (T:) added 5.37% or 280.0 points to end at 5490.0 and Unitika, Ltd. (T:) was up 5.36% or 20.0 points to 393.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Aeon Co., Ltd. (T:), which fell 3.38% or 99.5 points to trade at 2840.0 at the close. Mitsubishi Motors Corp. (T:) declined 2.88% or 7.0 points to end at 236.0 and Tokyo Electric Power Co., Inc. (T:) was down 2.33% or 7.0 points to 293.0.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by 1990 to 1497 and 211 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nikkei 225 options, was unchanged 0% to 21.13.

Crude oil for November delivery was up 1.00% or 0.40 to $40.35 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in December rose 1.14% or 0.48 to hit $42.47 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract rose 0.30% or 5.70 to trade at $1896.50 a troy ounce.

USD/JPY was up 0.01% to 105.97, while EUR/JPY rose 0.08% to 124.72.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.10% at 93.585.