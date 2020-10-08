James Corden Performs Parody Song to Slam Donald Trump Over Response to Covid-19 Diagnosis

CBS

In the latest episode of ‘The Late Late Show with James Corden’, the TV host sings, ‘Maybe I don’t wear a mask ’cause I don’t care about others/ Science I don’t really understand.’

–

Donald Trump has become the butt of the Internet jokes ever since he revealed his COVID-19 diagnosis, though it soon turned into a criticism because of how he behaved despite the diagnosis. James Corden was among those critics, belting out a parody song of Paul McCartney‘s “Maybe I’m Amazed”.

The TV host delivered his performance in the Tuesday night, October 6 episode of “The Late Late Show with James Corden“. It began with a voiceover from Trump who said, “And I learned so much about coronavirus…And I know there’s a risk, there’s a danger, but that’s ok. And now I’m better and maybe I’m immune, I don’t know.” The scene then cut to show James sitting behind a piano before he started belting out the tune.

“Maybe I’m a man/ Maybe I don’t wear a mask ’cause I don’t care about others/ Science I don’t really understand,” he sang, as a viral clip of POTUS seemingly gasping for air during a photo op on Monday night was playing just beside him. “Maybe I’m just high from this experimental cocktail/ Baby I just need some oxygen.”

Beside poking fun at Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis, James also joked about the upcoming presidential election and how the former entrepreneur is doing at the polls. “Maybe I’m immune to the way the polls are looking now/ Maybe I’m afraid that it’s not fake news/ Maybe I’m immune to all the lies that I have made/ I shouldn’t have downplayed/ Maybe I’m afraid of the way that I might lose this/ Maybe on November 3rd I just might lose this,” he continued rhyming while playing the piano.

Watch the entire segment below.





Trump has been receiving criticism for not wearing a mask during a recent photo op at the White House even though he has yet to recover from the coronavirus. Many pointed out that he was putting other people’s lives in danger, though the president seemed to be unfazed by it.